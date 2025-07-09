Wounded Minnesota state senator released from hospital ICU following shooting

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman has been released from a Minnesota hospital's intensive care unit weeks after being wounded in an attack at his residence in June.

He and his wife Yvette were shot on June 14 by an alleged gunman posing as a police officer. The same alleged gunman is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

John and Yvette Hoffman were shot 17 times combined, Yvette Hoffman said.

Police were first called to Hoffman’s residence around 2 a.m. on June 14 in response to the initial shooting. Authorities then began conducting wellness checks on other local officials, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.go

At 3:35 a.m., Brooklyn Park officers encountered the suspect at Hortman’s home. Officials said the suspect fired several rounds at officers before fleeing.

Authorities later arrested Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old man police say was motivated by politics.

KARE-TV reported that John Hoffman still has multiple surgeries and will need to continue his recovery in a rehab facility.

While Hoffman was in the hospital, he was visited by former President Joe Biden.