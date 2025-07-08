McDonald's adds spicy twist to classic McMuffin sandwiches nationwide

McDonald's is turning up the heat on breakfast. Starting Tuesday, the fast-food chain began offering spicy versions of its McMuffin sandwiches at locations nationwide.

The Egg McMuffin, Egg and Sausage McMuffin, and Sausage McMuffin now come with an option for customers to add a spicy pepper sauce. The company said these items will be available for a limited time.

"Whether you're fueling up for a morning marathon of meetings or just need something delicious to kickstart your day, these breakfast sandwiches deliver big, bold flavors," McDonald's said.

The sauce generally adds about 50 calories to sandwiches, the company said.

This new line of McMuffin sandwiches arrives as the company celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Egg McMuffin. McDonald's stated that the Egg McMuffin revolutionized the breakfast sandwich. Herb Peterson presented the idea to Ray Kroc, envisioning an eggs benedict in the palm of a person's hand for quick enjoyment on the go.

“When I watched my father introduce this idea to Ray Kroc, we could not have anticipated it would become the foundation for the renowned McDonald’s breakfast menu,” said Peterson’s son, David Peterson, who is also a McDonald's franchise operator. “It’s been remarkable to see people embrace this innovation over the last five decades, and now we get to share that heritage with a new generation of breakfast fans.”

The new McMuffins come as McDonald's plans to bring back its popular snack wraps. This follows the return of chicken strips to its menu.

"I think, for us, it's just the market continues to show the consumer is interested in this product. We want to make sure that we're meeting our customers' needs on that. And I think what we've got with both strips and then later with snack wraps is going to be a great addition to the menu," Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's USA CEO, told investors in May.