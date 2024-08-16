Tips to turn a dorm room into a comfortable, functional space

Millions of students are getting ready to head off to college, and with that comes the challenge of turning a dull dorm room into a functional, cozy space.

Filling up your dorm room with all the things you need and want can be tough, and it can cost a lot too, but we've got some decorator tips for you to head back to school and make your home away from home look beautiful on a budget.

Many students like rising junior Nicolette Esper start their college journey with big plans for their dorm room.

"I would say my freshman year was a big cluttered mess because I had too many decorations," she said. "It took me now four years to figure out what I need in my room and what I don't need."

These days, posters on dorm walls are not good enough. Excited students are turning to TikTok and Pinterest for the latest trends, and perhaps to be inspired by over-the-top makeovers. But what's most important to making a dorm feel like home?

Erika Ward of Erika Ward Interiors says if you want to create a consistent look, start with the basics.

"The first thing we all need to consider is functionality. As an interior designer, that's where we start. How does this space need to function for me?" said Ward. "Think about the shell of the room. The floors, the wall and the ceiling."

She also mentioned DIY projects you can do — like enlarging your own photographs, or handwritten letters to make you feel secure while being away from home.

"And the ceiling, although we can't go in and change the overhead lighting, sometimes you can hang mobiles from the ceiling or even LED lights that all the kids are loving right now," said Ward.

For more inspiration, check out Walmart Realm — it's part of the company's website that lets you add items from multiple creator-curated spaces right to your online shopping cart.

But students and decorators alike will tell you: Don't just look for style, look for comfort.

"Sometimes the dorm beds aren't that comfortable. I have maybe two toppers on my bed right now," said Esper.

Of course, keep in mind dorms tend to be small spaces, so smart storage solutions are key. Good news: You don't have to spend a lot.

Take a trip to the dollar bin at a big box store or even a thrift store to find different trinkets that coordinate with your statement piece, while serving a purpose.

But, before you head to the store to buy anything new — shop at home first.

Things like throw pillows, picture frames, bedding, lamps, or even a side table can be easy to grab. And if you're working on a tight budget, don't feel like you have to buy all your décor at once. Find a couple things you love now and then keep an eye on sales throughout the fall online and at your favorite stores.