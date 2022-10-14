Lego Has A New Christmas Tree Set That Will Be A Cute Addition To Your Holiday Decor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It doesn’t require cutting down, watering or dragging out to the green bin at the end of the holiday season. And you’ll possibly enjoy decorating it even more than your real Christmas tree.

The newly released Lego Christmas tree kit currently costs $89 on Amazon, or you can get it at the Lego website for $44.99. This set has 784 pieces including tiny faux candles, ornaments and a star for the tree topper.

It’s actually a 2-in-1 Lego kit. You can either build one taller, 11-inch Christmas tree or two smaller trees that are 6 inches and 9 inches tall. You can also, of course, change up the decor if you have other Legos at home you’d like to incorporate. The Lego Christmas tree is recommended for builders 12 and up.

Want more options for your block-building Christmas tree projects?

You can get a tiny Lego Christmas tree that’s just 36 pieces and costs $12.95 on Amazon. This pint-sized tree also comes with two tiny Lego presents and would make a great stocking stuffer for Lego-lovers. It has a 4.2-star rating from more than 600 ratings.

Or try the $44.99 Lego Holiday Santa’s Front Yard kit. The kit has an elf, reindeer, snowy moonlight backdrop, snowy trees and a North Pole sign. It has a 4.7 rating from more than 60 customers.

Animal-lovers might like the Lego Christmas Penguin which sits on a snowy white platform next to a tiny tree and three presents. This set will set you back $14.99 and comes with 244 pieces.

The 4.5-inch-tall penguin can rotate and move its wings, and is possibly celebrating Christmas from the southern hemisphere since that’s where penguins live. The kit also has 4.8 out of 5 stars from its 130-plus ratings since its release in 2021.

Amazon reviewer Stevo Smith said of the penguin holiday kit, “These little seasonal builds are super fun and cute. The base of each has a hidden thing in them.”

Another reviewer, Adam, revealed that the hidden item is a snowflake and that they preferred to display it outside the base.

And don’t forget the Lego City Advent Calendar and the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar are both out for 2022.

If you don’t mind buying non-Lego kits, the Aokesi Christmas Tree Building Kit costs $29.99 and is also a music box.

The kit is 373 pieces and plays “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” once assembled. The tree is topped with a golden snowflake and trimmed with tiny ornaments. A mini train, snowman and presents fit under the tree too.

One Amazon reviewer said that her 10-year-old loved this set.

“The whole piece is bigger than I expected and a perfect addition to our Christmas decorations while adding my son’s love of Legos,” Blutziyona wrote. “Though this isn’t Lego brand, these pieces for nice and tight and he even said they’re hard to take off when misplaced, which is good knowing all the decorations on the tree and around it won’t fall off easily. The music is beautiful and the rotating of the trains and the star move nice and smooth.”

There’s also a 506-piece version on sale for $25.59. You can clip a 5% coupon on the page for both versions right now.

Which of these Lego Christmas tree and holiday-themed building kits would be your pick? Or do you prefer to deck out a real tree over one made of building blocks?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.