Lawyer representing Brian Laundrie's family says he died by suicide

NORTH PORT, Fla. — An attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie said in a statement on Tuesday that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Steven Bertolino said Tuesday.

Laundrie's skeletal remains were found on Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The search for Laundrie had been taking place for more than a month. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in September following the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

The warrant was for violation of the federal statute "use of unauthorized access devices." He was also listed as a person of interest in Petito's death.

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip over the summer when he returned to his parent's North Port home, where they both lived, without her. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton on Sept. 19. The body was confirmed to be that of Petito on Sept. 21.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on Oct. 11 that her cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

