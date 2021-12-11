La Posada Lighted Boat Parade cancelled for Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The La Posada Lighted Boat Parade has been called off for Saturday night.

For events such as this, a safety plan is designed and apporved by the United States Coast Guard for everyone to be safe while on the water. Parade captain David Rossi said in a statement Saturday that current and forecast weather conditions don't meet that criteria, so Saturday night's event has been cancelled.

He went on to thank everyone who participated in Friday night's parade.

The La Posada Boat Parade is an event which helps the United Marine Corps Reserves collect toys for underpriviledged children. Decorated boats begin parading from the Intracoastal Waterway under the JFK Causeway bridge, into the canals on Padre Island. Viewing parties are held at various locations on the Island, and attendees donate toys as admission to watch the parade.

Toys were to be collected during Saturday's festivities as well, but those wishing to donate can drop them off between 7:30-9 a.m. at the Padre Island Yacht Club on Sunday. Marines will be on-hand to collect them.

You can watch Friday's parade here.