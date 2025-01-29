TROUBLESHOOTERS: Warrants out for local contractor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Troubleshooters have learned that there are 4 warrants out for the arrest of Juan Garduno.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, the warrants are all for theft.

The 39-year-old contractor is also among the Nueces County Sheriff's Office Ten Most Wanted List of October 2024.

Many local residents have contacted the Troubleshooters for help after their experience with Garduno.

In January of 2022, Fadua Ferdin said she hired Garduno to remodel her home inside and out and turn her garage into a master bedroom. She told us she paid him $30,000.

Ferdin said she and her mom had lived in the house for 20 years and figured it finally needed to be fixed up.

The Troubleshooters asked officials from the city's Development Services Department to inspect Garduno's work. They wound up red tagging it, meaning no more work could be done to the house until proper permits were pulled.

In June 2023, Patsy Garcia told us a similar story.She paid Garduno $50,000.00 in 3 payments, but the work was never completed.