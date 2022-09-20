Krispy Kreme’s ‘Autumn Orchard’ Doughnut Collection Includes All Of Your Favorite Fall Flavors

The official start of fall is just days away, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a new doughnut collection that’s as seasonal as cardigans and football. The Autumn’s Orchard collection features four new doughnuts, plus a handmade apple fritter that has real apple chunks, apple filling, cinnamon and glaze.

But what’s in the box? The new Krispy Kreme Maple Pecan Cheesecake Doughnut is filled with cheesecake-flavored filling, is dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and pecan pieces. The new Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut is tossed in cinnamon sugar and packs apple cider-flavored filling.

The collection’s most decadent choice may be the Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut, which is a glazed doughnut topped with frosting that tastes like salted caramel brownie batter, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits and fall leaf sprinkles. Then there’s a Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, which was on the doughnut shop’s pumpkin spice menu earlier this year and is a glazed old-fashioned doughnut flavored with pumpkin spice.

You can purchase the apple fritter individually or in a box of four, while the doughnuts in the collection are available to purchase individually or in a specialty Autumn’s Lover’s Dozen, which includes three of each. As expected, the new treats will only be sold for a limited time.

While the pumpkin spice cake doughnut is included in the Autumn’s Orchard collection, Krispy Kreme’s full Pumpkin Spice collection is no longer on the menu. You can, however, still get their pumpkin spice drinks, including the chain’s Pumpkin Spice Latte and new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.

Of course, you’ll also now find pumpkin flavors at Starbucks and Dunkin’. The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks has returned along with the company’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, while Dunkin’s fall menu includes a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

These sound like the perfect drinks for sipping while you go apple picking, or, I don’t know, stare at your new 25-foot-tall inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man!

