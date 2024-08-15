There's a new place in town and it's earned its first Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker!

This week's perfect scores include -
Auntie Anne's
5313 Saratoga Blvd.
Cabana Pantry
14493 SPID
Coastal Blends
2136 Waldron Rd.
Cos-Way Bait & Tackle
11645 SPID
Believe it or not, Prime Steakhouse and Whiskey Bar near the corner of Yorktown and Cimarron has already been open nearly 2 years now. This is their first perfect score.
Natalie Gonzalez with the honors of putting up their first Kitchen Cops perfect score sticker.
Natalie said this place is her dad Tony's baby, but the entire family is involved.
"Unfortunately, a lot of people in Corpus don't know we're on the Southside. So our main goal right now is to market word of mouth, Facebook, social media, and try to get people out here on this side of town," she said.
Natalie told the story of her dad running a food truck called Flaming Grill downtown for years before finally opening this place.
White tablecloth fine dining known for steaks of course, but also their pork chops, and whiskey bar, and a soon-to-come cigar bar. Congratulations to the Gonzalez family running Prime Steakhouse and Whiskey Bar.
Also earning 100's from inspectors -
El Patron Sweepstakes
4601 SPID
Fisherman's Bait and Seafood Market
1101 Laguna Shores
Milky Coffee Bar
5892 Everhart Rd.
Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID
Red Dot Pier
11801 SPID
Wahoo Willy's
Hurricane Alley
Whataburger
14301 SPID
Whataburger
3220 Gollihar Rd.
B LIST
———
Taqueria Jalisco #11535 HWY 77
7 violations
88
Taqueria Jalisco #12
3830 S Staples
5 violations
88