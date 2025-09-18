Kitchen Cops for the week of September 8th through 12th

Perfect Scores
Boarri Craft Butchery
817 S Staples
Champs South Texas Meat Market
14457 SPID
Chick-fil-A
4741 SPID
The Cookie Connection
Driscoll Children's Hospital
Enchanted Children's Academy
6229 Kostoryz
Smokey Moe’s
4028 Weber
Mod Pizza
4902 S Staples
Port A Creamery
210 N Alister
Salty Dog & Cigar Bar
203 N Alister
Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID
Virginia’s On The Bay
815 Trout St
Papa John’s Pizza
522 Everhart
Creekside Elementary
7702 Oso Pkwy
Dat Good Good
917 S Staples
Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire
JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal
Lexington Middle School
7801 Leadership Dr
Lucky Panda
5639 Carroll Lane
West Oso HS
754 Flato
Whataburger
4510 Leopard
Whataburger
6817 SPID
Yummy Tummy Cheesecake
4820 Kostoryz
Mc Donald’s
4101 Leopard
____________________________________________
The B List
Taqueria Jalisco #1
902 S Port
6 Violations
87
El Potro
6085 Weber
8 Violations
83
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!