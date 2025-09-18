Kitchen Cops for the week of September 8th through 12th

Perfect Scores

Boarri Craft Butchery

817 S Staples

Champs South Texas Meat Market

14457 SPID

Chick-fil-A

4741 SPID

The Cookie Connection

Driscoll Children's Hospital

Enchanted Children's Academy

6229 Kostoryz

Smokey Moe’s

4028 Weber

Mod Pizza

4902 S Staples

Port A Creamery

210 N Alister

Salty Dog & Cigar Bar

203 N Alister

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt

14457 SPID

Virginia’s On The Bay

815 Trout St

Papa John’s Pizza

522 Everhart

Creekside Elementary

7702 Oso Pkwy

Dat Good Good

917 S Staples

Gibson Elementary

5723 Hampshire

JFK Elementary

1102 Villarreal

Lexington Middle School

7801 Leadership Dr

Lucky Panda

5639 Carroll Lane

West Oso HS

754 Flato

Whataburger

4510 Leopard

Whataburger

6817 SPID

Yummy Tummy Cheesecake

4820 Kostoryz

Mc Donald’s

4101 Leopard

____________________________________________

The B List

Taqueria Jalisco #1

902 S Port

6 Violations

87

El Potro

6085 Weber

8 Violations

83

