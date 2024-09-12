Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of September 2nd through 6th

It's a 4th Kitchen Cops perfect score sticker for Premier High School on Kostoryz !

Campus director Christopher Vasquez and school secretary, clerk, and attendance registrar Jazmine Ybarra with the honors.

At a school this size, the staff is small, so everybody does more.

Ybarra delivers breakfast to the students every morning.

"Good morning guys. Breakfast. Anybody want breakfast? I got all kinds of choices today."

144 students attend Premier.

Grades 9 thru 12 are taking core classes with the goal of getting their high school diploma.

They also offer medical courses, trade skills, and a drone program.

So congrats to the folks at Premier High School on Kostoryz for earning their 4th perfect score sticker!

Perfect Scores

Calallen East Elementary
3709 Lott

Wood River Creek Elementary
1511 Dry Creek

Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett

Magee Intermediate School
4201 Calallen

Calallen High School
4205 Wildcat Dr

Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood

Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 Mc Ardle

Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama

Por Vida Academy
4613 SPID

Premier Academy
5130 Kostoryz

King High School
5225 Gollihar

Enchanted Childrens Academy
6229 Kostoryz

Texas Coffee Bar
5230 Kostoryz

Hawaiian Poke & Ramen
4002 SPID

Subway
4256 S Alameda

Subway
5127 Weber

Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers

Yolanda's Specialty Cakes
2033 Airline

Vick's Famous Hamburgers
6734 Saratoga

The Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr

The B List

88
China Bear
10514 Leopard
6 Violations

The Low Score

71
Snappy Foods #22
7102 Wooldridge
10 Violations
-Lowest Score Ever

