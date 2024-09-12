Kitchen Cops for the week of September 2nd through 6th

It's a 4th Kitchen Cops perfect score sticker for Premier High School on Kostoryz !

Campus director Christopher Vasquez and school secretary, clerk, and attendance registrar Jazmine Ybarra with the honors.

At a school this size, the staff is small, so everybody does more.

Ybarra delivers breakfast to the students every morning.

"Good morning guys. Breakfast. Anybody want breakfast? I got all kinds of choices today."

144 students attend Premier.

Grades 9 thru 12 are taking core classes with the goal of getting their high school diploma.

They also offer medical courses, trade skills, and a drone program.

So congrats to the folks at Premier High School on Kostoryz for earning their 4th perfect score sticker!

Perfect Scores

Calallen East Elementary

3709 Lott

Wood River Creek Elementary

1511 Dry Creek

Calallen Middle School

4602 Cornett

Magee Intermediate School

4201 Calallen

Calallen High School

4205 Wildcat Dr

Driscoll Middle School

3501 Kenwood

Gloria Hicks Elementary

3602 Mc Ardle

Kostoryz Elementary

3602 Panama

Por Vida Academy

4613 SPID

Premier Academy

5130 Kostoryz

King High School

5225 Gollihar

Enchanted Childrens Academy

6229 Kostoryz

Texas Coffee Bar

5230 Kostoryz

Hawaiian Poke & Ramen

4002 SPID

Subway

4256 S Alameda

Subway

5127 Weber

Pizza Patron

4918 Ayers

Yolanda's Specialty Cakes

2033 Airline

Vick's Famous Hamburgers

6734 Saratoga

The Salty Dolphin

15201 Windward Dr

The B List

88

China Bear

10514 Leopard

6 Violations

The Low Score

71

Snappy Foods #22

7102 Wooldridge

10 Violations

-Lowest Score Ever