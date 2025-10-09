Kitchen Cops for the week of September 29th through October 3rd

Perfect Scores
Granny's Hot Tamales
3131 Mc Ardle
Howard's Bar-B-Que
1002 Antelope
Kings Donuts
7602 S. Staples Ste 110
Shoreline Sandwich Company (Court House)
901 Leopard St. Rm 110
Bay Area Child Development Center
5215 Embassy
Cha X Cha X Cha Tea
5892 Everhart
Imperial Roast & Bbq
5017 Saratoga Blvd #125
Scary Larry Pickles
6601 Everhart Ste D1
___________________________________________
Insomnia Cookies
7514 S. Padre Island Ste 205
A late-night cookie destination in Corpus Christi has earned recognition for both its sweet treats and stellar food safety practices.
Insomnia Cookies on South Padre Island Drive near Ennis Joslin received a perfect score and a first Kitchen Cops commendation for serving the community fresh cookies for the past two years.
Bakery Manager Alyzabeth Martinez said the cookies are guaranteed to be fresh, whether customers pick them up in the morning or have them delivered as late as 3 a.m. Any cookies not sold within three hours of baking are donated to ensure nothing goes to waste.
"This location specifically does donate to a church, yes. That is awesome, so nothing goes to waste? No, not here," Martinez said.
The bakery's commitment to freshness and community giving has helped establish it as a reliable destination for Corpus Christi's night owls and early birds alike.
___________________________________________
Port A Poke
345 N. Alister St., Ste. C
Premier High School - Corpus Christi
5130 Kostoryz Rd
Saigon's Civet Cafe
2222 Airline Rd Suite A1
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
7514 SPID
McDonald's #6516
4031 Saratoga Blvd
Wednesdays Coffee Co.
2134 Waldron Unit B
Whataburger #1069
7702 S. Padre Island Dr.
Whataburger #111
1521 Airline
Whataburger #123
1121 Waldron Rd.
Schanen Elementary School
Cafeteria - 5717 Killarmet
St. Patrick Church
3340 S. Alameda
Yeager Elementary School
Cafeteria - 5414 Tripoli
___________________________________________
The LOW Scores
84
Harrison's Landing
108 Peoples Street T-Head
83
Taqueria San Juan
410 Cut-Off Rd.
81
Catch Sports Bar
5230 Kostoryz Ste 1
76
Taqueria Jalisco #2
2341 Horne Rd
