Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

Perfect Scores

Ace Sushi

TAMU-CC

Chick-Fil-A

TAMU-CC

CC Panda

TAMU-CC

Salty Seagull

TAMU-CC

Island Café

TAMU-CC

Garcia Elementary

1945 Gollihar

Haas Middle School

6630 Mc Ardle

Los Encinos Elementary

1921 Dorado

Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll Lane

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop

1220 Airline

Cookies By Design

4709 S Alameda

Nothing Bundt Cakes

5425 Spid

Shipley’s Donuts

1722 Rodd Field Rd

Starbucks

14002 Spid

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline

Birriera Y Mariscos El Presidents

7029 Edgebrook

Catfish Charlie’s

5830 Mc Ardle

Dairy Queen

5919 Mc Ardle

Wendy’s

15038 Northwest Blvd

Royal Krabz

6410 Weber

Little Caesar’s Pizza

2744 S Staples

KRIS 6 News

Top Dawg Brothers

3322 Lariat

___________________________________

The B List

Bowlero

6116 Ayers

7 Violations

85

