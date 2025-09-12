Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

Perfect Scores
Ace Sushi
TAMU-CC
Chick-Fil-A
TAMU-CC
CC Panda
TAMU-CC
Salty Seagull
TAMU-CC
Island Café
TAMU-CC
Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar
Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Lane
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill
Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline
Cookies By Design
4709 S Alameda
Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 Spid
Shipley’s Donuts
1722 Rodd Field Rd
Starbucks
14002 Spid
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
Birriera Y Mariscos El Presidents
7029 Edgebrook
Catfish Charlie’s
5830 Mc Ardle
Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle
Wendy’s
15038 Northwest Blvd
Royal Krabz
6410 Weber
Little Caesar’s Pizza
2744 S Staples
Top Dawg Brothers
3322 Lariat
The B List
Bowlero
6116 Ayers
7 Violations
85
