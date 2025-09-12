Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of September 1st through 5th

KRIS 6 News
Posted

Perfect Scores

Ace Sushi
TAMU-CC

Chick-Fil-A
TAMU-CC

CC Panda
TAMU-CC

Salty Seagull
TAMU-CC

Island Café
TAMU-CC

Garcia Elementary
1945 Gollihar

Haas Middle School
6630 Mc Ardle

Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado

Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Lane

Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline

Cookies By Design
4709 S Alameda

Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 Spid

Shipley’s Donuts
1722 Rodd Field Rd

Starbucks
14002 Spid

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline

Birriera Y Mariscos El Presidents
7029 Edgebrook

Catfish Charlie’s
5830 Mc Ardle

Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle

Wendy’s
15038 Northwest Blvd

Royal Krabz
6410 Weber

Little Caesar’s Pizza
2744 S Staples

Top Dawg Brothers
3322 Lariat

___________________________________

The B List

Bowlero
6116 Ayers
7 Violations
85

