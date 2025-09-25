Kitchen Cops for the week of September 15th through 19th

Perfect Scores

Brewster Street Ice House Southside

5550 Holly Rd

Coach's Island Pub & Grill

505 Alister #3

Hana Poke

6113 Saratoga #1

Little Sprouts Child Development Center-Cedar

3201 Airline Rd Ste H

New York Pizza To-Go Padre Island

14225 S. Padre Island Dr Ste #3

Surfside Sandwich Shoppe

15113 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 104c

Hopdoddy Corpus Christi

4902 S Staples

Jersey Mikes

1813 Ennis Joslin

Banda's @ Port

2751 S. Port Ave.

La Bamba Sno-Balls #3

3113 S Port Ave

Wienerschnitzel

4221 S. Alameda St.

Donut Palace

6210 Yorktown #300

Pauly's Beer Garden

4301 S. Alameda

Browne Middle School Cafeteria

4301 Schanen

Faye Webb Elementary School - Cafeteria

6953 Boardwalk

Odyssey Early Learning - CC

5801 Mcardle

Por Vida Academy At Corpus Christi

4613 S Padre Island Dr

Rose-Shaw Elementary - Cafeteria

2920 Soledad St.

Del Mar College-Hospitality And Culinary Institute

7002 Yorktown Blvd

Driscoll Elementary School

315 W Dragon St

Tuloso-Midway Alternative Career Center

7601 Leopard

Zachary Kolda Elementary - Cafeteria

3730 Rodd Field Rd.

Petronila Elementary School

2391 Cr 67

Hamlin Middle School - Cafeteria

3900 Hamlin

Bishop High School

717 Badger Lane

Bishop Junior High

719 E. 6th Street

Bishop Primary School

705 W Main Street

THE LOW SCORES

83

Taqueria La Tapatia #5

5401 Kostoryz - 83

Missing Hair Restraints

Food needs to be 6 inches off the ground; Kitchen And Coolers.

When Working With ready-to-eat foods, Must Have Gloves.

86

Santa Rosa

2722 S. Staples St. - 86

Soda Nozzles Have Mold Present

Raw Fish Stored Above Pancake Mix

