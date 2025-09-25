Kitchen Cops for the week of September 15th through 19th

Perfect Scores
Brewster Street Ice House Southside
5550 Holly Rd
Coach's Island Pub & Grill
505 Alister #3
Hana Poke
6113 Saratoga #1
Little Sprouts Child Development Center-Cedar
3201 Airline Rd Ste H
New York Pizza To-Go Padre Island
14225 S. Padre Island Dr Ste #3
Surfside Sandwich Shoppe
15113 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 104c
Hopdoddy Corpus Christi
4902 S Staples
Jersey Mikes
1813 Ennis Joslin
Banda's @ Port
2751 S. Port Ave.
La Bamba Sno-Balls #3
3113 S Port Ave
Wienerschnitzel
4221 S. Alameda St.
Donut Palace
6210 Yorktown #300
Pauly's Beer Garden
4301 S. Alameda
Browne Middle School Cafeteria
4301 Schanen
Faye Webb Elementary School - Cafeteria
6953 Boardwalk
Odyssey Early Learning - CC
5801 Mcardle
Por Vida Academy At Corpus Christi
4613 S Padre Island Dr
Rose-Shaw Elementary - Cafeteria
2920 Soledad St.
Del Mar College-Hospitality And Culinary Institute
7002 Yorktown Blvd
Driscoll Elementary School
315 W Dragon St
Tuloso-Midway Alternative Career Center
7601 Leopard
Zachary Kolda Elementary - Cafeteria
3730 Rodd Field Rd.
Petronila Elementary School
2391 Cr 67
Hamlin Middle School - Cafeteria
3900 Hamlin
Bishop High School
717 Badger Lane
Bishop Junior High
719 E. 6th Street
Bishop Primary School
705 W Main Street
______________________________________________________________________
THE LOW SCORES
83
Taqueria La Tapatia #5
5401 Kostoryz - 83
- Missing Hair Restraints
- Food needs to be 6 inches off the ground; Kitchen And Coolers.
- When Working With ready-to-eat foods, Must Have Gloves.
86
Santa Rosa
2722 S. Staples St. - 86
- Soda Nozzles Have Mold Present
- Raw Fish Stored Above Pancake Mix
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!