Kitchen Cops for the week of October 7th through the 11th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report. These are scores from city-county health inspectors for the week of Oct. 7 through Oct. 11.

PERFECT

Collegiate High School

101 Baldwin Blvd.

Divina Dulzura Bakery

4817 Saratoga Blvd.

La Paletera #4

2701 Morgan Ave.

Berlanga Elementary School

4120 Carroll Ln.

It's Twin Peaks celebrating their first ever perfect score!

This place has been here since 2015, but this is the first time they've earned a 100.

"It (the inspection) was a surprise," Kitchen manager Daniel Trevino said. "So for it being a surprise, it was even more of a reward that we got a perfect score. Kind of makes everybody start shaking...The inspector's here ! Once they see the badge and the notebook, everyone just kind of shakes in their boots a little bit."

So congratulations twin peaks for keeping it clean and safe!

PERFECT

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 MLK Dr.

Dulcerias Pinkis

2308 Horne Rd.

Ray High School

1002 Texan Trail

Smoothie King

(Inside Freedom Fitness)

5513 Saratoga Blvd.

B LIST

La Carreta

2754 S Port Ave.

6 violations

88

Pollos Azados La Frontera

3113 S Port Ave.

7 violations

88

Hunan Express

5614 McArdle rd.

7 violations

84