Kitchen Cops for the week of October 7th through the 11th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report. These are scores from city-county health inspectors for the week of Oct. 7 through Oct. 11.
PERFECT
-----------
Collegiate High School
101 Baldwin Blvd.
Divina Dulzura Bakery
4817 Saratoga Blvd.
La Paletera #4
2701 Morgan Ave.
Berlanga Elementary School
4120 Carroll Ln.
It's Twin Peaks celebrating their first ever perfect score!
This place has been here since 2015, but this is the first time they've earned a 100.
"It (the inspection) was a surprise," Kitchen manager Daniel Trevino said. "So for it being a surprise, it was even more of a reward that we got a perfect score. Kind of makes everybody start shaking...The inspector's here ! Once they see the badge and the notebook, everyone just kind of shakes in their boots a little bit."
So congratulations twin peaks for keeping it clean and safe!
PERFECT
————
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 MLK Dr.
Dulcerias Pinkis
2308 Horne Rd.
Ray High School
1002 Texan Trail
Smoothie King
(Inside Freedom Fitness)
5513 Saratoga Blvd.
-----------------------------------
B LIST
--------
La Carreta
2754 S Port Ave.
6 violations
88
Pollos Azados La Frontera
3113 S Port Ave.
7 violations
88
Hunan Express
5614 McArdle rd.
7 violations
84