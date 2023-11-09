Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of October 30 through November 3

Posted at 5:01 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Perfect Scores

CCISD Central Kitchen
4922 Westway

Calallen HS
4205 Wildcat Dr.

CC Donuts
4006 Weber

Coastal Bend Food Bank
826 Krill

Coffee Waves
5738 S Alameda

Southern Style Sweets
2134 Waldron

Fizz Drinks
5940 SPID

Granny's Hot Tamales
2033 Airline

Gully's
3029 Laguna Shores

Hana Poke
6113 Saratoga

Jamba Juice
5425 SPID

JB's German Restaurant & Bakery
4141 S Staples

Miller's BBQ
6601 Weber

Odi's Pizza
6313 Wooldridge

Sam & Louie's Pizzeria
4117 S Staples

Southside Montessori School
5330 Holly Road

Wendy's
4123 S Staples
The "B" List

88
Las Espuelas
1620 SPID

6 violations

88
Taqueria el Potro
1401 Rodd Field

7 violations

86
Taqueria Jalisco
2433 Cimarron

8 violations

86
La Paleteria #1
5021 Kostoryz

9 violations

85
Golden Chick
3138 SPID

9 violations

-lowest score since feb. 2016

The Low Score

82
Taqueria la Tapatia
5401 Kostoryz

9 violations

-products inside 'line cooler' at wrong temp

-don't place beans and other cooked foods in 5 gallon containers in walk-in cooler while still above 70 degree

