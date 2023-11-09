Kitchen Cops for the week of October 30 through November 3

Perfect Scores
CCISD Central Kitchen
4922 Westway
Calallen HS
4205 Wildcat Dr.
CC Donuts
4006 Weber
Coastal Bend Food Bank
826 Krill
Coffee Waves
5738 S Alameda
Southern Style Sweets
2134 Waldron
Fizz Drinks
5940 SPID
Granny's Hot Tamales
2033 Airline
Gully's
3029 Laguna Shores
Hana Poke
6113 Saratoga
Jamba Juice
5425 SPID
JB's German Restaurant & Bakery
4141 S Staples
Miller's BBQ
6601 Weber
Odi's Pizza
6313 Wooldridge
Sam & Louie's Pizzeria
4117 S Staples
Southside Montessori School
5330 Holly Road
Wendy's
4123 S Staples
______________________________
The "B" List
88
Las Espuelas
1620 SPID
6 violations
88
Taqueria el Potro
1401 Rodd Field
7 violations
86
Taqueria Jalisco
2433 Cimarron
8 violations
86
La Paleteria #1
5021 Kostoryz
9 violations
85
Golden Chick
3138 SPID
9 violations
-lowest score since feb. 2016
______________________
The Low Score
82
Taqueria la Tapatia
5401 Kostoryz
9 violations
-products inside 'line cooler' at wrong temp
-don't place beans and other cooked foods in 5 gallon containers in walk-in cooler while still above 70 degree
