CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's start things off with something I’ve been wanting to try out for a while, especially since you can smell the BBQ cooking from our station down the street, it's El Vago #2 on Staples!

Be honest, you can almost smell it through the screen, can't you?

The menu at this location focuses on everything BBQ, like ribs, chicken, burgers, and sausages, but the portion sizes are massive without having that massive price tag...

Owner Javier Rocha has one piece of advice for anyone who hasn't checked them out...

"Come hungry, if not be prepared to take some home with you to feed yourself later or the rest of the family. Our prices match the portions, and once you get it, man, it's like even bigger, hardly anybody ever finishes."

Rocha tells me that El Vago means “the vagabond,” and while I do tend to wander from place to place, I couldn’t tackle this mountain of meat alone, so I brought along our director, David.

Pro tip: bring a wet nap, this banquet will stick to your fingers as well as that urge for some awesome BBQ.

A big congrats to El Vago for keeping things clean!

Kitchen Cops for the week of October 27th through 31st

PERFECT SCORES

Del Mar College- Oso Creek Campus Dining

7002 Yorktown Blvd.

Del Mar College-Coffee Bar

7002 Yorktown Blvd.

Shoreline Sandwich Company (Kleberg Bank)

5350 S. Staples St.

Pizza Hut

4101 Us Hwy. 77

Chiquita Drive Thru

6338 Holly Rd.

Ella Barnes Elem. School - Cafeteria

2829 Oso Pkwy.

McDonald's

4102 S. Port

Schlotzsky's

2330 Frederick

Sonny's Restaurant

4066 S. Port

The Anchor Beachside Bar & Grill

15202 Windward

La Quinta Inn & Suites

546 S. Padre Island Dr.

McDonald's

1522 Rodd Field Rd

Rosa's Kitchen

5101 Leopard St.

The Annex

312 S. Chaparral

The Gold Fish Bar

724 N. Mesquite St.

The B List

Taqueria El Alteno #12601 Ayers907 violations, including missing dates and labels on products, and built-up grease on the walls.

Tacos Jalisco

10733 Leopard St.

89

7 violations, including needing to keep food off the ground, using trash cans as tables, and using trash bags to cover pre-heated food.

The LOW Score

El Gallo De Jalisco

10329 S. Padre Island Dr.,

7 violations, including various items in improperly labeled containers and cut lemons under the soap container.

