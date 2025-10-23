Kitchen Cops for the week of October 13th through 17th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s time again for this week’s Kitchen Cops, and we’ve got some good news for local diners. None of the restaurants inspected by the City-County Health Department between October 13th and 17th scored below an 80.

Still, a few spots came close and will need tightening up.

Xpress Burgers: From Gas Station to Local Favorite

A standout this week is Xpress Burgers, located on the city’s north-west side near I-37 and McKinzie Road. It’s a hidden gem inside a gas station, run by Suraj Paijara, who opened the spot in 2023 after running a similar business in Huntsville.

Paijara says he never expected to be in the restaurant business, or even cooking at all.

“I have never cooked in my life, like never. It was my first time cooking something out of my culture,” he said. The burgers have quickly become a favorite among refinery workers and locals alike, and yes — they live up to the hype. Don’t miss their signature “Genius Sauce,” a recipe inspired (and named) by Paijara’s daughter.

Congrats to Xpress Burgers for earning a perfect health score this week.

Other Perfect Scores:

Several other restaurants also earned a perfect score on their inspections:



Bell' Aroma Café

711 N. Carancahua



711 N. Carancahua Hanaya Poke

4938 S. Staples, Ste. E5



4938 S. Staples, Ste. E5 S & J Bakery, Inc.

9618 Leopard St.



9618 Leopard St. Schlotzsky's #2

5805 Weber



5805 Weber Landry's

T-Head #4



T-Head #4 W & B Chinese Cuisine

711 N. Carancahua St.



711 N. Carancahua St. Wildcat Donut #2

11217 Leopard #2



11217 Leopard #2 Yo' South Philly Steak Shop

3314 Surfside Blvd.

Those Who Need to Clean It Up:

A few local eateries didn’t perform quite as well this week, earning spots on the “B-list.”

Linda’s Mexican Restaurant

4033 Gollihar

Score: 90 | 5 violations

Issues included storing raw food above ready-to-eat items and missing labels and dates on prepared food.



4033 Gollihar Score: 90 | 5 violations Issues included storing raw food above ready-to-eat items and missing labels and dates on prepared food. Guajillos

15037 S. Padre Island Dr.

Score: 89 | 8 violations

Inspectors noted mold in the ice machine and gnat activity during the visit.



15037 S. Padre Island Dr. Score: 89 | 8 violations Inspectors noted mold in the ice machine and gnat activity during the visit. Feliz Amanecer

4551 Violet Rd.

Score: 88 | 6 violations

Problems included improper cooling and covering of rice and dirty microwaves.

This week's low score:

Taqueria El Potro

1401 Rodd Field Rd.

Score: 86 | 8 violations

Violations included missing labels and dates on food products, eggs stored above ready-to-eat items, and uncovered food in the cooler.

To see if your favorite restaurant made the list, perfect or otherwise, visit Restaurant Inspection Scores | City of Corpus Christi.

