Kitchen Cops for the week of November 6 through November 10

Perfect Scores

Celsita's

15401 SPID

Dairy Queen

5919 McArdle

Domino's Pizza

15401 SPID

Emerald Beach Kokomos

1102 S Shoreline

HEB

3033 S Port

Metro Elementary

1707 Ayers

Por Vida Academy of CC

4613 SPID

Tuloso Midway Intermediate School

1921 Overland Trail

Tuloso Midway Middle School

9830 La Branch

Tuloso Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run

Veterans Memorial HS

3750 Cimarron

Whataburger

1521 Ailrine

_____________________

The "B" List

87

Bingo Taco #2

4826 Crosstown

7 violations

84

Buffalo Wild Wings

2001 SPID

10 violations

____________________________

The Low Scores

78

Hunan Express #2

5997 Williams

13 violations

-flies in kitchen/call pest control

-food in coolers need ot be dated/labeled

75

Hunan Express #1

5502 Everhart

15 violations

-not washing hands between task changes

-correct thawing methods

