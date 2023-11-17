Kitchen Cops for the week of November 6 through November 10

Perfect Scores
Celsita's
15401 SPID
Dairy Queen
5919 McArdle
Domino's Pizza
15401 SPID
Emerald Beach Kokomos
1102 S Shoreline
HEB
3033 S Port
Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers
Por Vida Academy of CC
4613 SPID
Tuloso Midway Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail
Tuloso Midway Middle School
9830 La Branch
Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run
Veterans Memorial HS
3750 Cimarron
Whataburger
1521 Ailrine
The "B" List
87
Bingo Taco #2
4826 Crosstown
7 violations
84
Buffalo Wild Wings
2001 SPID
10 violations
The Low Scores
78
Hunan Express #2
5997 Williams
13 violations
-flies in kitchen/call pest control
-food in coolers need ot be dated/labeled
75
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart
15 violations
-not washing hands between task changes
-correct thawing methods
