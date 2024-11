Kitchen Cops for the week of November 4th through November 8th

This week is nothing but Perfect Scores Driftwood Coffee Co

4703 S Alameda Early Childhood Dev, School

TAMUCC

6300 Ocean Dr Frank's Produce

2637 Baldwin Pop's Bar

6702 S Staples Sprouts

1440 Airline Starbucks

14002 SPID Subway

2621 S Port



