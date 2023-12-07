Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of November 27th through December 1st

Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 18:26:13-05

Perfect Scores

Buttercrust Bakery Store
3717 Saratoga

Dulces
9922 Leopard

Honey Baked Ham & Cafe
1502 Airline

H-E-B
3500 Leopard

H-E-B
4444 Kostoryz

Kindercare Learning Center
6826 Everhart

Coles HS
924 Winnebago

Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin

Mary Grett Elem
1761 Hudson

Berlanga Elem
4120 Carroll Lane

Sam Houston Elem
363 Norton

Travis Elem
3210 Churchill

Kolda Elem
3730 Rodd Field

The 'B List'

83
Burger King
3941 Crosstown
9 Violations

83
Chacho's Tacos
3700 Ayers
10 Violations

82
China Bear
10514 Leopard

9 Violatios

The Low Score

73
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers

15 Violations

-Roaches

-Don't Thaw Meat At Room Temp

-Scored 77 On Aug. 11, 2023...Lowest Score Since 91 On April 28, 2022 Inspection

