Kitchen Cops for the week of November 27th through December 1st

Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 07, 2023

Perfect Scores Buttercrust Bakery Store

3717 Saratoga Dulces

9922 Leopard Honey Baked Ham & Cafe

1502 Airline H-E-B

3500 Leopard H-E-B

4444 Kostoryz Kindercare Learning Center

6826 Everhart Coles HS

924 Winnebago Collegiate HS

101 Baldwin Mary Grett Elem

1761 Hudson Berlanga Elem

4120 Carroll Lane Sam Houston Elem

363 Norton Travis Elem

3210 Churchill Kolda Elem

3730 Rodd Field ________________________________ The 'B List' 83

Burger King

3941 Crosstown

9 Violations 83

Chacho's Tacos

3700 Ayers

10 Violations 82

China Bear

10514 Leopard 9 Violatios ______________________________ The Low Score 73

Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers 15 Violations -Roaches -Don't Thaw Meat At Room Temp -Scored 77 On Aug. 11, 2023...Lowest Score Since 91 On April 28, 2022 Inspection See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

