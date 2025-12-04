Kitchen Cops for the week of November 24th through 28th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been following along the last couple of months, you know that I'm a big fan of burgers, hence Vick's Famous Hamburgers has been on my radar for a while...but i found out that they have been around the Coastal Bend for longer than most may know.
Anthony recommended his own creation, the ultimate burger...and it totally lived up to its name!
If you want to try it yourself, head to the city's southside at 6734 Saratoga or their downtown location on Port Ave.
Big congrats again to Vick's famous hamburgers for keeping it clean!
Also on this week's perfect score list:
Kapi Honda Bar & Grill
5717 Saratoga Blvd
Laguna Reef Restaurant
1455 Waldron Rd
Red Lobster
5825 S. Padre Island Dr
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6101 S. Padre Island Dr
CiCi’s Pizza
4101 Hwy 77
Corner Bakery Café
4938 S. Staples Suite
Denny’s
5165 Ih-37
Sno Ball Too
7114 Saratoga
______________________________________________
THE B LIST
Taqueria el Alteño
2601 Ayers
87
9 violations, including missing labels on products and grease buildup on equipment and the walls.
Hunan Express #3
5614 McArdle St.
83
8 violations, including needing to keep food off the ground, improperly storing chemicals, and egg yolk not in cold holding temperatures.
THE LOW SCORE:
Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers St
80
11 violations, including products missing labels and dates, not using gloves or washing hands between tasks, and dirty floors and walls.
