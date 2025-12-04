Kitchen Cops for the week of November 24th through 28th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been following along the last couple of months, you know that I'm a big fan of burgers, hence Vick's Famous Hamburgers has been on my radar for a while...but i found out that they have been around the Coastal Bend for longer than most may know.

Anthony recommended his own creation, the ultimate burger...and it totally lived up to its name!

If you want to try it yourself, head to the city's southside at 6734 Saratoga or their downtown location on Port Ave.

Big congrats again to Vick's famous hamburgers for keeping it clean!

Also on this week's perfect score list:

Kapi Honda Bar & Grill

5717 Saratoga Blvd

Laguna Reef Restaurant

1455 Waldron Rd

Red Lobster

5825 S. Padre Island Dr

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6101 S. Padre Island Dr

CiCi’s Pizza

4101 Hwy 77

Corner Bakery Café

4938 S. Staples Suite

Denny’s

5165 Ih-37

Sno Ball Too

7114 Saratoga

______________________________________________

THE B LIST

Taqueria el Alteño

2601 Ayers

87

9 violations, including missing labels on products and grease buildup on equipment and the walls.

Hunan Express #3

5614 McArdle St.

83

8 violations, including needing to keep food off the ground, improperly storing chemicals, and egg yolk not in cold holding temperatures.

THE LOW SCORE:

Taqueria Mi Casita

1821 Ayers St

80

11 violations, including products missing labels and dates, not using gloves or washing hands between tasks, and dirty floors and walls.

