Kitchen Cops for the week of November 20th thru the 24th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.. These are the scores from City-County Health Inspectors for the week of November 20th thru the 24th.
Perfect Scores
Dairy Queen Of Bishop
100 N Hwy 77
Donut Palace
146002 Compass
Double J Jerky
9359 IH37
Good Samaritan Rescue Center
902 Nueces Bay Blvd
Odyssey Early Learning Center Of F. Bluff
10534 SPID
PKK
213 S Chaparral
Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall
Subway
4101 Hwy 77
_____________________
The 'B List'
83
Chapala Grill
2330 Airline
10 Violations
83
My Favorite Muffin
3264 S Alameda
8 Violations
82
Jalisco Meat Market
2763 S Staples
9 Violations
80
Price's Chef
1800 S Alameda
12 Violations
__________________________
The Low Score
77
One Stop Market
3931 Ayers
10 Violations
-No Hot Water
-Rodent Droppings
See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.