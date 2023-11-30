Kitchen Cops for the week of November 20th thru the 24th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.. These are the scores from City-County Health Inspectors for the week of November 20th thru the 24th.

Perfect Scores

Dairy Queen Of Bishop

100 N Hwy 77

Donut Palace

146002 Compass

Double J Jerky

9359 IH37

Good Samaritan Rescue Center

902 Nueces Bay Blvd

Odyssey Early Learning Center Of F. Bluff

10534 SPID

PKK

213 S Chaparral

Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall

Subway

4101 Hwy 77

_____________________

The 'B List'

83

Chapala Grill

2330 Airline

10 Violations

83

My Favorite Muffin

3264 S Alameda

8 Violations

82

Jalisco Meat Market

2763 S Staples

9 Violations

80

Price's Chef

1800 S Alameda

12 Violations

__________________________

The Low Score

77

One Stop Market

3931 Ayers

10 Violations

-No Hot Water

-Rodent Droppings

