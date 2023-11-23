Kitchen Cops for the week of November 13 through November 17

Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 23, 2023

Perfect Scores Bahama Buck's

6125 Saratoga Domino's

2501 Hwy 361 Burger King

1124 Waldron Chick-Fil-A

13701 Northwest Blvd Firehouse Subs

6418 S Staples Fanin Elementary

2730 Gollihar Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 MLK Panda Express

4119 S Staples Paul's Seafood Market

9810 SPID Schlotzsky's

5805 Weber Freddy's

4018 SPID Subway

1115 Hwy 361 Tuloso Midway HS

2653 McKinzie Whataburger

7702 SPID Whataburger

6241 Saratoga _________________________ The 'B' List 84

Luby's

5730 Saratoga

11 Violations 84

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

1023 Hwy 361

8 Violations 83

Casa Vieja Jalisco

6202 Yorktown

10 Violations 83

El Potro

6085 Weber

7 Violations 83

Hibachi Grill Buffet

5274 S Staples

10 Violations __________________________ The Low Score 81

Taqueria El Alteno #1

2601 Ayers

11 Violations -Don't store chemicals above tortilla mix

-Don't thaw meat in standing water See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

