Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of November 13 through November 17

Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 12:12:09-05

Perfect Scores

Bahama Buck's
6125 Saratoga

Domino's
2501 Hwy 361

Burger King
1124 Waldron

Chick-Fil-A
13701 Northwest Blvd

Firehouse Subs
6418 S Staples

Fanin Elementary
2730 Gollihar

Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 MLK

Panda Express
4119 S Staples

Paul's Seafood Market
9810 SPID

Schlotzsky's
5805 Weber

Freddy's
4018 SPID

Subway
1115 Hwy 361

Tuloso Midway HS
2653 McKinzie

Whataburger
7702 SPID

Whataburger
6241 Saratoga

_________________________

The 'B' List

84
Luby's
5730 Saratoga
11 Violations

84
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
1023 Hwy 361
8 Violations

83
Casa Vieja Jalisco
6202 Yorktown
10 Violations

83
El Potro
6085 Weber
7 Violations

83
Hibachi Grill Buffet
5274 S Staples
10 Violations

__________________________

The Low Score

81
Taqueria El Alteno #1
2601 Ayers
11 Violations

-Don't store chemicals above tortilla mix
-Don't thaw meat in standing water

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

