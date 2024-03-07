Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 4th through March 8th

KR Kitchen Cops
KRIS 6 News
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 17:53:02-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect
------------
Granny's Hot Tamales
2033 Airline Rd.

Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Ln.

Milky Coffee Bar
5892 Everhart Rd.

Coastal Bend Food Pantry
2882 Holly Rd.

Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill Dr.

B List
--------
La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory
6337 SPID
7 violations
89

Smoothie King
5017 Saratoga Blvd.
8 violations
87

Cafeteria Brittany
9001 Leopard St.
9 violations
84

Low Score
----------------
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart Rd.
13 violations
81
- Gnats - call pest control
- Don't eat in kitchen area
- Lowest score since 80 in June '23

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Primary Elections 2024