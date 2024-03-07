Kitchen Cops for the week of March 4th through March 8th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect

------------

Granny's Hot Tamales

2033 Airline Rd.

Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll Ln.

Milky Coffee Bar

5892 Everhart Rd.

Coastal Bend Food Pantry

2882 Holly Rd.

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill Dr.

B List

--------

La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory

6337 SPID

7 violations

89

Smoothie King

5017 Saratoga Blvd.

8 violations

87

Cafeteria Brittany

9001 Leopard St.

9 violations

84

Low Score

----------------

Noodles & Dumplings

6505 Everhart Rd.

13 violations

81

- Gnats - call pest control

- Don't eat in kitchen area

- Lowest score since 80 in June '23

