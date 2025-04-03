Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 24 through 28

Kitchen Cops 2025.png
KRIS 6 News
Kitchen Cops 2025.png
Posted

Adelpho’s Coffee Roasters
3212 Topeka

Aloft Corpus Christi
5117 Embassy Dr.

Beauty And The Bistro
Mobile & Catering
2417 Nemec

Bo BBQ
6042 SPID

Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID

El Buen Amaya #2
3154 Morgan

Gi Gi’s Pizza
4234 S Alameda

Harold T Branch HS
3902 Morgan

Ice Cream Man Commissary
5901 Ayers

Incarnate Word
2910 S Alameda

Jack In The Box
10602 I-37

Whataburger
6425 Weber

__________________________________

The B List

Feliz Amanacer
4551 Violet
6 Violations
88

Taqueria San Juan
410 Cut Off Rd
8 Violations
85

Elan Corpus Christi
5441 Lipes
10 Violations
84

El Sol Mexican Restaurante
7118 SPID
9 Violations
-When Cooling Food To Put Into Cooler, Staff Must Put Food In Ice Bath To Keep Food Out Of Danger
82

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS