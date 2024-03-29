Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 18th through 22nd

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 18th through 22nd
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 11:47:48-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Subway
11101 Leopard

Seaside Cafe
169 Seaside

Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall

Marker 37
13317 SPID

Dylan's Pizza
128 Market St
Pt Aransas

Coastline Grill
209 Coastline Dr

Bourbon St Candy Co.
La Palmera Mall

________________________

The B List

Hunan Express #2
5997 Williams
9 Violations
86

Bingo Taco #3
4838 Crosstown
7 Violations
84

El Rinconcito
4013 Prescott
9 Violations
83

Linda's
4033 Gollihar
8 Violations
83

_________________

The Low Score

Jack-In-The-Box
1502 Airline
75

12 Violations
-No Mgr On Duty During Inspections
-Clean Ice Machine, Walk-In Freezer, Grease Vents

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coastal Bend History