Kitchen Cops for the week of March 18th through 22nd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Subway

11101 Leopard

Seaside Cafe

169 Seaside

Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall

Marker 37

13317 SPID

Dylan's Pizza

128 Market St

Pt Aransas

Coastline Grill

209 Coastline Dr

Bourbon St Candy Co.

La Palmera Mall

The B List

Hunan Express #2

5997 Williams

9 Violations

86

Bingo Taco #3

4838 Crosstown

7 Violations

84

El Rinconcito

4013 Prescott

9 Violations

83

Linda's

4033 Gollihar

8 Violations

83

The Low Score

Jack-In-The-Box

1502 Airline

75

12 Violations

-No Mgr On Duty During Inspections

-Clean Ice Machine, Walk-In Freezer, Grease Vents

