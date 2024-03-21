Kitchen Cops for the week of March 11th through 15th

Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 21, 2024

Perfect Scores Chick-Fil-A

9601 SPID Driftwood Coffee

4703 S Alameda Nano's Taco Run

4722 Holly Road Nolan's

7426 S Staples Siempre Grocery

4117 S Staples Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Ultimate Cheesecake

4210 S Alameda _______________________ The B List Surfing Crab

6418 S Staples

86 Las Potosinas

901 Navigation

84 The Low Scores El Caporal - 81

4450 Greenwood 11 Violations

-No Hot Water At Tortilla-Making Area

-Rodent Droppings Taqueria Express & Seafood - 81

4346 Ayers 11 Violations

-Milk And Other Products Inside Refrigerator Not At Proper Temp

-Rodent Droppings See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

