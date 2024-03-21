Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 11th through 15th

Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 18:06:59-04

Perfect Scores

Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID

Driftwood Coffee
4703 S Alameda

Nano's Taco Run
4722 Holly Road

Nolan's
7426 S Staples

Siempre Grocery
4117 S Staples

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline

Ultimate Cheesecake
4210 S Alameda

_______________________

The B List

Surfing Crab
6418 S Staples
86

Las Potosinas
901 Navigation
84

The Low Scores

El Caporal - 81
4450 Greenwood

11 Violations
-No Hot Water At Tortilla-Making Area
-Rodent Droppings

Taqueria Express & Seafood - 81
4346 Ayers

11 Violations
-Milk And Other Products Inside Refrigerator Not At Proper Temp
-Rodent Droppings

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

