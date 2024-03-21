Kitchen Cops for the week of March 11th through 15th

Perfect Scores
Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID
Driftwood Coffee
4703 S Alameda
Nano's Taco Run
4722 Holly Road
Nolan's
7426 S Staples
Siempre Grocery
4117 S Staples
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
Ultimate Cheesecake
4210 S Alameda
_______________________
The B List
Surfing Crab
6418 S Staples
86
Las Potosinas
901 Navigation
84
The Low Scores
El Caporal - 81
4450 Greenwood
11 Violations
-No Hot Water At Tortilla-Making Area
-Rodent Droppings
Taqueria Express & Seafood - 81
4346 Ayers
11 Violations
-Milk And Other Products Inside Refrigerator Not At Proper Temp
-Rodent Droppings
