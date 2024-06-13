Kitchen Cops for the week of June 3rd through 7th

Perfect Scores
CC Donuts
5346 Everhart Rd
Driftwod Coffee
4703 S Alameda
Mc Donald's
2021 Morgan Ave
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 MLK
Subway
5127 Weber
The Salty Dolphn
15201 Windward Dr
Whatburger
7702 SPID
________________________
The B List
Bubba's - 89
1921 SPID
7 Violations
Burger King - 88
309 IH 37
6 Violations
Dat Good Good - 87
917 S Staples
6 Violations
________________________
The Low Scores
El Jalisco Grill - 86
1813 Ennis Joslin
8 Violations
-Improperly Thawing Meat
-Improperly Storing Chemicals
Taqueria Jalisco #3 - 86
10533 SPID
9 Violations
-Gnats
-Clean Holding Racks/Vents
See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.