Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of June 3rd through 7th

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Perfect Scores

CC Donuts
5346 Everhart Rd

Driftwod Coffee
4703 S Alameda

Mc Donald's
2021 Morgan Ave

Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 MLK

Subway
5127 Weber

The Salty Dolphn
15201 Windward Dr

Whatburger
7702 SPID

________________________

The B List

Bubba's - 89
1921 SPID
7 Violations

Burger King - 88
309 IH 37
6 Violations

Dat Good Good - 87
917 S Staples
6 Violations

________________________

The Low Scores

El Jalisco Grill - 86
1813 Ennis Joslin
8 Violations

-Improperly Thawing Meat
-Improperly Storing Chemicals

Taqueria Jalisco #3 - 86
10533 SPID
9 Violations

-Gnats
-Clean Holding Racks/Vents

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

