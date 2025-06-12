Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of June 2 through 6th

Perfect Scores

Bell’Aroma Café
711 N Caracahua

Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID

Domino’s Pizza
11217 Leopard

Dunkin’
4102 S Staples

Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancuhua

Gyro Express
711 N Carancahua

Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery
4915 Everhart

Lei Kitchen
4037 Saratoga

Papa John’s Pizza
13434 Leopard St.

JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal

West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus

West Oso High School
754 Flato Rd

Shipley’s Donuts
5625 Saratoga

Whataburger
510 Texan Trail

Sonic
11121 Leopard

Subway(Inside Walmart)
1250 Flour Bluff Dr

The Tot Spot Learning Center
3915 Gollihar

Brainstorm Childcare Learning Center
5245 Yorktown

The B List

Bluffalo Wings Co.
5802 Yorktown
9 Violations
-Dirty Dish Washing Machine
87

Las Espuelas
1620 SPID
9 Violations
-Making Tacos with Bare Hands
-Food In Pan On Top Of Trash Can
84
-Lowest Score Since July 2012

