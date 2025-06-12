Kitchen Cops for the week of June 2 through 6th

Perfect Scores
Bell’Aroma Café
711 N Caracahua
Chick-Fil-A
9601 SPID
Domino’s Pizza
11217 Leopard
Dunkin’
4102 S Staples
Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancuhua
Gyro Express
711 N Carancahua
Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery
4915 Everhart
Lei Kitchen
4037 Saratoga
Papa John’s Pizza
13434 Leopard St.
JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal
West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus
West Oso High School
754 Flato Rd
Shipley’s Donuts
5625 Saratoga
Whataburger
510 Texan Trail
Sonic
11121 Leopard
Subway(Inside Walmart)
1250 Flour Bluff Dr
The Tot Spot Learning Center
3915 Gollihar
Brainstorm Childcare Learning Center
5245 Yorktown
____________________________________
The B List
Bluffalo Wings Co.
5802 Yorktown
9 Violations
-Dirty Dish Washing Machine
87
Las Espuelas
1620 SPID
9 Violations
-Making Tacos with Bare Hands
-Food In Pan On Top Of Trash Can
84
-Lowest Score Since July 2012