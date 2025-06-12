Kitchen Cops for the week of June 2 through 6th

Perfect Scores Bell’Aroma Café

711 N Caracahua Chick-Fil-A

9601 SPID Domino’s Pizza

11217 Leopard Dunkin’

4102 S Staples Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta

711 N Carancuhua Gyro Express

711 N Carancahua Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery

4915 Everhart Lei Kitchen

4037 Saratoga Papa John’s Pizza

13434 Leopard St. JFK Elementary

1102 Villarreal West Oso Elementary

1526 Cliff Maus West Oso High School

754 Flato Rd Shipley’s Donuts

5625 Saratoga Whataburger

510 Texan Trail Sonic

11121 Leopard Subway(Inside Walmart)

1250 Flour Bluff Dr The Tot Spot Learning Center

3915 Gollihar Brainstorm Childcare Learning Center

5245 Yorktown ____________________________________ The B List Bluffalo Wings Co.

5802 Yorktown

9 Violations

-Dirty Dish Washing Machine

87 Las Espuelas

1620 SPID

9 Violations

-Making Tacos with Bare Hands

-Food In Pan On Top Of Trash Can

84

-Lowest Score Since July 2012



