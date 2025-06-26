Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of June 16 through 20th

Kitchen Cops 0626
KRIS 6
Kitchen Cops 0626
Posted

Perfect Scores

Yo Philly Steak Shop
3314 Surfside

Bottomless Pit Bbq
2815 Leopard

Donut Palace
6210 Yorktown

Howards BBQ

Howard’s BBQ
1002 Antelope

Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood

Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson

Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers

TG Allen Elementary
1414 18th St

Whataburger
2402 Spid

Whatburger
4545 Violet

Champs S. Texas Meat Market
4750 Spid

Rudy’s Country Store & Bbq
6101 Spid

Chick-Fil-A
4946 S Staples

Ninja Mochi Donut
5425 Spid

_____________________________________

The B List

Hermanos Solis
470 Old Robstwon Rd
6 Violations
88

Papi Chulo’s
4861 Saratoga
7 Violations
88

Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
8 Violations
84

La Carreta
2754 S Port
10 Violations
83

Vaqueros De Jalisco
4402 Ayers
10 Violations
83

Taqueria La Tapatia #3
4521 Ayers
11 Violations
80

_____________________________________

The Low Scores

Taqueria Alteno #1
2601 Ayers
12 Violations

-Have Intestines(Tripas) Thawing Out In A Pot Of Water
-Chorizo Thawing In A Bucket In Spice Area

79

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast