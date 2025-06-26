Kitchen Cops for the week of June 16 through 20th

Posted

Perfect Scores Yo Philly Steak Shop

3314 Surfside Bottomless Pit Bbq

2815 Leopard Donut Palace

6210 Yorktown KRIS 6 News Howard’s BBQ

1002 Antelope Martin Middle School

3502 Greenwood Mary Grett Elementary

1761 Hudson Metro Elementary

1707 Ayers TG Allen Elementary

1414 18th St Whataburger

2402 Spid Whatburger

4545 Violet Champs S. Texas Meat Market

4750 Spid Rudy’s Country Store & Bbq

6101 Spid Chick-Fil-A

4946 S Staples Ninja Mochi Donut

5425 Spid _____________________________________ The B List Hermanos Solis

470 Old Robstwon Rd

6 Violations

88 Papi Chulo’s

4861 Saratoga

7 Violations

88 Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers

8 Violations

84 La Carreta

2754 S Port

10 Violations

83 Vaqueros De Jalisco

4402 Ayers

10 Violations

83 Taqueria La Tapatia #3

4521 Ayers

11 Violations

80 _____________________________________ The Low Scores Taqueria Alteno #1

2601 Ayers

12 Violations -Have Intestines(Tripas) Thawing Out In A Pot Of Water

-Chorizo Thawing In A Bucket In Spice Area 79

