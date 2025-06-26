Kitchen Cops for the week of June 16 through 20th

Perfect Scores
Yo Philly Steak Shop
3314 Surfside
Bottomless Pit Bbq
2815 Leopard
Donut Palace
6210 Yorktown
Howard’s BBQ
1002 Antelope
Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood
Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson
Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers
TG Allen Elementary
1414 18th St
Whataburger
2402 Spid
Whatburger
4545 Violet
Champs S. Texas Meat Market
4750 Spid
Rudy’s Country Store & Bbq
6101 Spid
Chick-Fil-A
4946 S Staples
Ninja Mochi Donut
5425 Spid
_____________________________________
The B List
Hermanos Solis
470 Old Robstwon Rd
6 Violations
88
Papi Chulo’s
4861 Saratoga
7 Violations
88
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
8 Violations
84
La Carreta
2754 S Port
10 Violations
83
Vaqueros De Jalisco
4402 Ayers
10 Violations
83
Taqueria La Tapatia #3
4521 Ayers
11 Violations
80
_____________________________________
The Low Scores
Taqueria Alteno #1
2601 Ayers
12 Violations
-Have Intestines(Tripas) Thawing Out In A Pot Of Water
-Chorizo Thawing In A Bucket In Spice Area
79