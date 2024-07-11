Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of July 1st thru 4th

KR Kitchen Cops
KRIS 6 News
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Perfect Scores

CC Donuts
5346 Everhart

Divina Dulzura Bakery
4817 Saratoga

and the Middle East Deli on the 5400 block of Everhart, which has been open nearly ten years.

"A Perfect Score from inspectors doesn't mean the food is good, it means everything else is good. All the dishes. The kitchen. The floors. The freezers. The food. All of them are the wya they're supposed to be. Correct," said deli manager Josh Garcia. "And I think that's what leads to great food. Is having the quality of everything. Making sure everything's up to date. Everything's perfect, so that when you cook it you're already starting off on the right foot."

Josh tells us he's been deli manager almost 5 years, when they earned another 100 from inspectors. So he knows what they do to earn a Perfect Score and sticker.
So we asked, "do cuustomers come in and go 'oh you got a Perfect Score. So let's go. Yeah, pretty much. They feel very confident. They want to see what it's all about."

The folks who own the deli and the market next door, Mitchell and Liza Hamauei, have been in business here for more than 25 years.
Congratulations to the Middle east Deli and Market for keeping it clean and safe !

Also earning PERFECT Scores...

Pizza Hut
5933 Mc Ardle

Short Stop East
210 N Upshaw

Sonic
11121 Leopard

Donut Palace
604 N Alister
Port A

The B List

Bubba's 33
1921 SPID
7 Violations
89

Burger King
309 IH 37
6 Violations
88

Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart
7 Violations
88
The Low Score

El Caporal Mexican Restaurant
4450 Greenwood
9 Violations
-Remove Moldy Veggies
-Roaches
-Same Score As Last Insp. 3-13-24

