Kitchen Cops for the week of July 14th through 18th

Perfect Scores
Ali’s Café
2929 Norton
Czech-Mex Bakery & Café
711 N Carancahua
Dippin’ Dots
Hurricane Alley
Double J Jerky
9359 IH 37
Driftwod Coffee Co.
4703 S Alameda
El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen
Fruit King Produce
1607 Morgan
Hometown Seafood Padre Island
14254 SPID
Island Joe’s Coffee & Gallery
14829 SPID
La Paletera
2701 Morgan
Luciano’s
1821 Alameda
Magnolia Grace Gelato & Mas
14254 SPID
Mamako Café
60602 Holly
Mangonadas By Mlb
1590 N Shoreline
Marble Slab Creamery
3133 S Alameda
Miss Elly’s
3809 Saturn
Mr G’s BBQ
4701 Ih 37
Mrs B’s BBQ & More
5002 Bonner Dr
The Bar B-Q Man
4931 IH 37
Topsy Krett Bbq
4709 Kostoryz
Watering Hole
5723 Leopard
Muelle 37
4918 Ayers
Oyshi Sushi
6181 Saratoga
Padre Island Burger Co
11878 Sh 361
Rigatoni’s Italian Restaurant
10501 Leopard
Subway
1202 N Chaparral
Tapology
4334 S Staples
The B List
Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco
8151 Leopard
5 Violations
88
Kiko’s Mexican Restaurant
4425 S Alameda
7 Violations
88
