Kitchen Cops for the week of July 14th through 18th

KRIS 6 News
KCops Hometown Seafood
Perfect Scores

Ali’s Café
2929 Norton

Czech-Mex Bakery & Café
711 N Carancahua

Dippin’ Dots
Hurricane Alley

Double J Jerky
9359 IH 37

Driftwod Coffee Co.
4703 S Alameda

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen

Fruit King Produce
1607 Morgan

Hometown Seafood Padre Island
14254 SPID

Island Joe’s Coffee & Gallery
14829 SPID

La Paletera
2701 Morgan

Luciano’s
1821 Alameda

Magnolia Grace Gelato & Mas
14254 SPID

Mamako Café
60602 Holly

Mangonadas By Mlb
1590 N Shoreline

Marble Slab Creamery
3133 S Alameda

Miss Elly’s
3809 Saturn

Mr G’s BBQ
4701 Ih 37

Mrs B’s BBQ & More
5002 Bonner Dr

The Bar B-Q Man
4931 IH 37

Topsy Krett Bbq
4709 Kostoryz

Watering Hole
5723 Leopard

Muelle 37
4918 Ayers

Oyshi Sushi
6181 Saratoga

Padre Island Burger Co
11878 Sh 361

Rigatoni’s Italian Restaurant
10501 Leopard

Subway
1202 N Chaparral

Tapology
4334 S Staples

The B List

Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco
8151 Leopard
5 Violations
88

Kiko’s Mexican Restaurant
4425 S Alameda
7 Violations
88

