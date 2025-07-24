Kitchen Cops for the week of July 14th through 18th

Perfect Scores

Ali’s Café

2929 Norton

Czech-Mex Bakery & Café

711 N Carancahua

Dippin’ Dots

Hurricane Alley

Double J Jerky

9359 IH 37

Driftwod Coffee Co.

4703 S Alameda

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory

3901 Carmen

Fruit King Produce

1607 Morgan

Hometown Seafood Padre Island

14254 SPID

Island Joe’s Coffee & Gallery

14829 SPID

La Paletera

2701 Morgan

Luciano’s

1821 Alameda

Magnolia Grace Gelato & Mas

14254 SPID

Mamako Café

60602 Holly

Mangonadas By Mlb

1590 N Shoreline

Marble Slab Creamery

3133 S Alameda

Miss Elly’s

3809 Saturn

Mr G’s BBQ

4701 Ih 37

Mrs B’s BBQ & More

5002 Bonner Dr

The Bar B-Q Man

4931 IH 37

Topsy Krett Bbq

4709 Kostoryz

Watering Hole

5723 Leopard

Muelle 37

4918 Ayers

Oyshi Sushi

6181 Saratoga

Padre Island Burger Co

11878 Sh 361

Rigatoni’s Italian Restaurant

10501 Leopard

Subway

1202 N Chaparral

Tapology

4334 S Staples

______________________________________

The B List

Taqueria Los Altos De Jalisco

8151 Leopard

5 Violations

88

Kiko’s Mexican Restaurant

4425 S Alameda

7 Violations

88

