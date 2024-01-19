Kitchen Cops for the week of January 8th through January 12th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are scores from the city-county health inspector for the week of January 8th through the 12th.

One of this week's Perfect Scores went to Incarnate Word Academy.

We presented the KRIS 6 Kitchen Cops Perfect Score sticker to Ashley Morgan, the cafeteria manager, and her assistant, Rocio Guerreo.

They're always prepared for an inspection.

"So they show up and they go 'we're the inspectors," we said to Morgan. "Alright, we're walking through your kitchen. We wanna see that everything is clean and up to standard. Do you go 'oh no' or do you go 'go right ahead? "Everyday. I just take 'em around and I show them everything. On the spot. How long were they here? About 10-15 minutes."

Catered meals feed approximately 300 students from elementary to high school everyday.

Congratulations Incarnate Word !

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

Corpus Christi International Seaman's Center

1501 Mesquite.

Champs South Texas Meat Market

15602 Northwest Boulevard in Calallen

Corpus Christi Produce

238 N Port.

First Baptist Church and School

3115 Ocean Drive

Fisherman's Bait & Seafood Market

1101 Laguna Shores

HEB

5425 SPPID

Matcha Konomi

110 Tarlton.

Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron.

Tower of Pizza

14902 Trinity River

The B List

Guerro's

3787 Leopard

7 violations

Score of 89

Golden Crown

2739 S Staples

9 violations

score of 86.

The LOW Score

LA CARRETA

2754 S Port

Inspectors found 12 violations, including ground beef, prepared on January 10th, being held in the refrigerator at 79 degrees.

Also, don't thaw chorizo and beef at room temperature.

They were given a score of 76.