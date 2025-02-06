Kitchen Cops for the week of January 27th through January 31th

PERFECT SCORES

CC International Seafarers Center

1501 N Mesquite St.

Chick-Fil-A

9601 SPID

Domino's Pizza

2714 S Staples St.

Dominos's Pizza

5845 Weber Rd.

Fresh Donut

1216 Waldron Rd.

Great American Cookie

5488 SPID

Lei's Kitchen

4037 Saratoga Blvd.

Lucky Panda Chinese Restaurant

5639 Carroll Ln.

A newcomer - Neil's Urban Oven on the corner of Rand Morgan and Leopard Street.

When Kitchen Cops Andy Liscano asked owner Neil Smith what teh score meant to him, Smith said - "It means alot. It means everything to me. Perfect Score like that, especially coming from Kitchen Cops, Channel 6. I love it. I'm grateful."

Smith is a Corpus Christi native and was Clarissa Serna's guest on Coastal Living earlier this week, spreading the word out about all the specials he's offering for Super Bowl Sunday.

He also has a second location on Yorktown Boulevard.

Congrats to Neil Smith and his Neil's Urban Oven restaurants for keeping them clean and safe for his customers.

Also earning 100's from inspectors.

Taylor Center Deli

3636 S Alameda St.

Fruit King Produce

4702 Ayers St.

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt

14457 SPID

Calk Wilson Elementary

3925 Ft. Worth St.

Windsor Park Elementary

4545 S Alameda St.

Garcia Elementary

1945 Gollihar Rd.

Early Childhood Development Center

TAMU-CC