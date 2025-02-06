Kitchen Cops for the week of January 27th through January 31th

PERFECT SCORES
A newcomer - Neil's Urban Oven on the corner of Rand Morgan and Leopard Street.
When Kitchen Cops Andy Liscano asked owner Neil Smith what teh score meant to him, Smith said - "It means alot. It means everything to me. Perfect Score like that, especially coming from Kitchen Cops, Channel 6. I love it. I'm grateful."
Smith is a Corpus Christi native and was Clarissa Serna's guest on Coastal Living earlier this week, spreading the word out about all the specials he's offering for Super Bowl Sunday.
He also has a second location on Yorktown Boulevard.
Congrats to Neil Smith and his Neil's Urban Oven restaurants for keeping them clean and safe for his customers.
