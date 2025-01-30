Kitchen Cops for the week of January 20th through January 24th

Perfect Scores

Broadmoor Sr. Citizens Center

1651 Tarlton

King Seafood

3315 Baldwin

Mamako Café

6062 Holly

Carroll HS

3202 Saratoga

Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson

And, Tower of Pizza on Trinity River in Calallen.

Family owned by Elias and Norma Jimenez for 20 years.

I did some investigating and found they've now earned ten perfect scores from inspectors since they've been in business.

"How does that feel to know that your customers can see those stickers when they walk in?"

"Well, that's great. I mean to see that, it's just a lot of help," Norma Jimenez told the Kitchen Cops.

Bruce is a longtime regular customer.

Bruce - "Everything here is delicious!"

Kitchen Cops - "How long have you been coming here?"

Bruce - "A few years. Yeah. Quite a few years."

Kitchen Cops - "Anything on the menu?"

Bruce - "Anything on the menu, I guarantee you, it's great."

How about that for a testimonial?

So congratulations to the Jimenez family for keeping Tower of Pizza in Calallen clean and safe for their customers!

Also earning 100s from inspectors;

Teanergy

15013 Northwest Lvs

Taqueria El Tri

6234 Whitaker

Subway

3701 Leopard

Roasted Coffee Shop

5535 Bonner

Aquabite Market

5151 W Causeway Blvd

Student Support Center

4401 Greenwood

_________________________

The B List

88

La Palma Mexican Restaurant

15326 SPID

6 Violations

________________________

The Low Score

78

Taqueria Mi Casita

1821 Ayers

12 Violations

-Dishwasher Not Sanitizing At Proper Temp

-Posted Health Permit Expired