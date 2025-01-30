Kitchen Cops for the week of January 20th through January 24th

Perfect Scores
Broadmoor Sr. Citizens Center
1651 Tarlton
King Seafood
3315 Baldwin
Mamako Café
6062 Holly
Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson
And, Tower of Pizza on Trinity River in Calallen.
Family owned by Elias and Norma Jimenez for 20 years.
I did some investigating and found they've now earned ten perfect scores from inspectors since they've been in business.
"How does that feel to know that your customers can see those stickers when they walk in?"
"Well, that's great. I mean to see that, it's just a lot of help," Norma Jimenez told the Kitchen Cops.
Bruce is a longtime regular customer.
Bruce - "Everything here is delicious!"
Kitchen Cops - "How long have you been coming here?"
Bruce - "A few years. Yeah. Quite a few years."
Kitchen Cops - "Anything on the menu?"
Bruce - "Anything on the menu, I guarantee you, it's great."
How about that for a testimonial?
So congratulations to the Jimenez family for keeping Tower of Pizza in Calallen clean and safe for their customers!
Also earning 100s from inspectors;
Teanergy
15013 Northwest Lvs
Taqueria El Tri
6234 Whitaker
Subway
3701 Leopard
Roasted Coffee Shop
5535 Bonner
Aquabite Market
5151 W Causeway Blvd
Student Support Center
4401 Greenwood
The B List
88
La Palma Mexican Restaurant
15326 SPID
6 Violations
The Low Score
78
Taqueria Mi Casita
1821 Ayers
12 Violations
-Dishwasher Not Sanitizing At Proper Temp
-Posted Health Permit Expired