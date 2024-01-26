Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of January 15th through January 19th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Clem's Marina
13304 SPID

Executive Surf Club-Back Bar
306 N Chaparral

Grace United Methodist Church
14521 Northwest Blvd

My Pre School & Child Dev Center
3046 S Alameda

Taco Bell
14601 Northwest Blvd

_________________________________

The B List

88
Church's Fried Chicken
2901 Ayers

7 Violations

-Fried Chicken 'On Line'

Holding At Wrong Temp

-Employees Must Wear Effective Hair/Beard Guards

-Lowest Score Since Nov. 25, 2013

88
El Olvido Hacienda
14617 Northwest Blvd

5 Violations

-Cracked Eggs Holding At Wrong Temp

-Clean Ice Machine

-Lowest Score Ever

____________________________

Low Score

87
San Miguel
200 N Staples

7 Violations

-Need Thermometers In All Refrigeration

-Obtain Current Permit

