Kitchen Cops for the week of January 1 through January 5th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's been keeping it clean. and who needs to clean it up. These are scores from city-county health inspectors for the first week of 2024 January 1st thru 5th.

"Tell me about the feeling when you put your name on the window. You put your name on the overhang and the first customer walks in. That's a great feeling. I mean it's been a dream of mine to have my own place."

That's part of our conversation with Joseph Elizalde, owner of Joseph's Lunchbox, a new restaurant at the intersection of Alameda and Robert.

It's his first time owning his own restaurant after more than 20 years of being an employee at various restaurants around Corpus Christi.

Joseph's Lunchbox opened right before the Christmas holidays.

So imagine Elizalde's reaction when the inspector just walked in last week.

"You didn't know they were coming. No, not at all," he told us. "What was your reaction when the guy walked in the door and says I'm with the health department? Uh stay calm. Stay calm and just be prepared."

Well guess what ?

The inspectors looked around and gave them a score of 100. A Perfect score !

"I've dreamt about this," Elizalde told us as he proudly put the Perfect score sticker on the front window of his place.

So congratulations to Joseph and his wife Leslie and his crew on earning their very first perfect score.

______________________________________

Perfect Scores

Barton St Pub

10618 SPID

Chick-Fil-A

La Palmera Mall

Little Caesar's Pizza

10529 SPID

Little Roos Pre-School

15109 Northwest Blvd

Nothing Bundt Cakes

5425 SPID

Subway

4256 S Alameda

_____________________________

On "The B List..."

89

Casa Vieja Jalisco

9929 SPID

7 Violations

88

El Gallo De Jalisco

10329 Spid

8 Violations

86

El Canelo

1805 SPID

6 Violations

83

Taqueria La Tapatia #3

4521 Ayers

9 Violations

___________________________________

This Week's Low Score Goes To...

78

Ojos Locos

5133 SPID

13 Violations

-No Mgr On Duty During Inspection

-Need Hot Water

-Lowest Score Ever