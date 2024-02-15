Kitchen Cops for the week of February 5th through February 9th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Bay Area Child Development Center

5215 Embassy

Calallen Afterschool Care

13122 I-37

Montessori School Of CC

901 Brawner Pkwy

Marguerite Child Development Center

2018 Marguerite

Los Encinos Elementary

1921 Dorado

Mary Grett Elementary

1761 Hudson

Menger Elementary

2401 S Alameda

Metro Elementary

1707 Ayers

Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson

Papa John's Pizza

522 Everhart

Papa Murphy's

4020 Weber

Dairy Queen

5002 Greenwood

Estrella De Jalisco

1322 Leopard

Whataburger

7702 SPID

Whatburger

729 Hwy 361

Whataburger

14301 SPID

Yummy Tummy Cheesecakes

4820 Kostoryz

______________________________

The B List

86

Mesquite Street Pizza & Pasta

7 Violations

85

Lance's Black Sheep Bistro

15201 SPID

9 Violations

___________________________

The Low Score

84

Sonny's

4066 S Port

11 Violations

-Gnats

-Don't Thaw Cooked Items With Raw Meat

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.