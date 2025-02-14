Kitchen Cops for the week of February 3rd through February 7th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PERFECT
Becca's Sweets & Eats
12201 Leopard St.
Blackbeard's On the Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd.
Coffee Waves
10309 SPID
Drunkin' Noodlez, an Asian restaurant at 4214 South Alameda, has been inspected 19 times since 2009, and today they earned their 7th Perfect Score. In fact, they've earned 100's in 4 of their last 5 inspections. Congratulations!
ALSO EARNING 100'S...
Fruit King Produce
1607 Morgan Ave.
Grind Coffee RIND COFFEE
615 N Upper Broadway #140
Hooters
4551 SPID
Whataburger
5001 Saratoga Blvd.
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado St.
Berlanga Elemenatry
4120 Carroll Ln.
Menger Elementary
2401 S Alameda St.
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton St.
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill Dr.
Matcha Konomi
110 Tarlton St.
Odyssey Early Learning
7201 S Staples St.
Palmilla Beach Golf Club
258 Snapdragon
Smallcakes
5638 Saratoga Blvd.
B LIST
Taqueria Jalisco #3
10533 SPID
9 violations
85
*earned first ever 100 in Sept ’24 inspection