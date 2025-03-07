Buddy's Place on Northwest Boulevard has been around since at least 2008.

Brooklyn, an employee at Buddy's, told Kitchen Cops that a woman named Julie George is the owner.

Kitchen Cops for the week of February 24th through February 28th

This is your classic neighborhood bar - one of those places where you're a stranger once.

"I'd say it's definitely a community place, everyone comes in and they sometimes bring family. Everyone's grown up in this place over the years," Brooklyn said.

So this is Buddy's 8th perfect score. Their last score in September was also perfect. Congrats Buddy's Place!

____________________________________

KRIS 6 News

PERFECT SCORES

Donut World

2317 Ayers St.

H.J. Smoothies Creamery

La Palmera Mall

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall

Tropical Fruit Drinks 371

14493 SPID

____________________________________

The B LIST

Cafeteria Brittany

9001 Leopard St.

9 violations

- Don't store gasoline near food

- Need hot water at all times

84