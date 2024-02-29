Kitchen Cops for the week of February 19th through February 23rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
The Perfect Scores
Calallen West Intermediate School
4030 Cr 69
Wood River Creek Elem.
15118 Dry Creek
Solomon Coles High School
924 Winnebago
Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton
TG Allen Elementary
1315 Comanche
CC Donuts
4006 Weber
Fulton Kettle Corn
3333 SPID
Lucky Panda
5639 Carroll Ln
Republic Of Texas
900 N Shoreline
Sno Ball #2
7114 Saratoga
Subway
5626 Leopard
_______________________________
The B List
89
Hawaii Poke & Ramen
4002 SPID
6 Violations
80
Hermanos Solis #3
5409 Leopard
11 Violations
80
-Lowest Score Since Jan. 2017
_______________________________
The Low Scores
76
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart
12 Violations
-Clean Drink Station Asap
-Need Thermometers In All Coolers/Freezers
Agava Jalisco
200 Ayers
14 Violations
-Products Inside Walk-In Cooler At Wrong Temp
-Roaches/Gnats
-Last 2 Scores; 73, 77
See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.