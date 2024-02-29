Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of February 19th through February 23rd

KR Kitchen Cops
KRIS 6 News
KR Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 17:46:09-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

The Perfect Scores

Calallen West Intermediate School
4030 Cr 69

 

Wood River Creek Elem.
15118 Dry Creek

 

Solomon Coles High School
924 Winnebago

 

Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar

Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton

 
TG Allen Elementary
1315 Comanche

 

CC Donuts
4006 Weber

 

Fulton Kettle Corn
3333 SPID

Lucky Panda
5639 Carroll Ln

 

Republic Of Texas
900 N Shoreline

 

Sno Ball #2
7114 Saratoga

 

Subway
5626 Leopard

_______________________________

The B List

89
Hawaii Poke & Ramen
4002 SPID

6 Violations

80 
Hermanos Solis #3
5409 Leopard
11 Violations

80

-Lowest Score Since Jan. 2017

_______________________________

The Low Scores

76
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart

12 Violations

-Clean Drink Station Asap
-Need Thermometers In All Coolers/Freezers

 

Agava Jalisco
200 Ayers

14 Violations

-Products Inside Walk-In Cooler At Wrong Temp
-Roaches/Gnats
-Last 2 Scores; 73, 77

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

