Since there are only 4 scores this week, and all of them 100s, we figured it would be a great time to catch up with Juergen and Brigitte Kazenmayer, owners of JB's German Restaurant and Bakery.

Juergens has always been the baker.

We first met them when the business was located on the island, beginning in 2011.

Kitchen Cops for the week of February 17th through February 21st

But they left that place in 2021 and relocated to 4141 S Staples and have continued earning perfect score stickers from the Kitchen Cops, including this week.

They're a longtime Corpus Christi favorite.

Sara was one of today's customers.

"What did you get?"

"I got cookies and the butter cookies."

"What's the difference in locations for you from a business standpoint ?" we asked Brigitte.

"Um, this one is right in the middle. The island is like over there. Nobody wants to go all the way there. Unless you live over there. Now, there's a lot of construction at Everhart and Staples. How has that impacted you? Oh, we lost so much. You have no idea. We lost about a third of our revenue last year."

This brings us to more bad news.

Brigitte tells me they're selling the business.

Juergens's health isn't ideal; it just feels like time.

We'll let you know more about that when it happens.

Congratulations to JB's German restaurant and bakery for keeping it clean and safe for all of us for all these years.

________________________________

This week's 3 other perfect scores are...

Nueces Brewing

International Blvd

Tipsy Cadillac Room

2521 Greenwood Dr.

Texas Food Mart

6101 Williams Dr.