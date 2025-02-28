Kitchen Cops for the week of February 10th through February 14th

PERFECT SCORES

Cookie and Crumbs Bake Shop

1220 Airline Rd.

Driftwood Coffee Shop

4703 S Alameda Rd.

Herrejon's Bakery

3829 Crosstown Expy.

Port A Coast Club

1023 HWY 361

Sam and Louie's Pizzeria

4117 S Staples

Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron Rd.

Pizza Patron

4918 Ayers St.

Big Belly Restaurant

3829 Crosstown Expy.

It's in the same building as Herrejon's bakery and is another perfect score recipient.

Big Belly's, which has been open since 2022, received their 4th inspection and their first perfect score.

David Castillo, son of owner David Castillo, said Big Belly's is known for its Big Belly breakfast plate and its English muffin. Congratulations Big Belly!

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

King HS

5225 Gollihar Rd

Kona Ice of Coastal CC

6505 Robertson

Mac's BBQ

4354 S Alameda St.

Mi Dulce Tentacion

CC Trade Center

Moby Dick's Food Trailer

517 S Alister St.

Morgan St. Ice Cream Food Truck

338 44th St

Morgan St Seafood

338 44th St

Pretzel World

CC Trade Center

2833 SPID

Subway

1115 HWY 361

Tasty Waves

4902 Greenwood Dr.

Texas Coffee Bar

5230 Kostoryz Rd.

Tropical Breeze

CC Trade Center

________________________

The B LIST

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

1023 HWY 361

8 violations

89

Taqueria Mi Casita

1821 Ayers Rd.

7 violations

88

Taqueria Jalisco

10733 Leopard St.

7 violations

- Need to pay for 2025 health permit

- Don't store tortillas in trash bags

86

Los Tres Potrillos

1945 Horne Rd.

10 violations

- Use proper practices when working with RTE food

- Coolers need thermometers

85