Kitchen Cops for the week of December 9th through 13th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCISD, Tuloso-Midway and Flour Bluff ISD's had most, if not all their campuses earn 100's in inspections by Nueces County Health District inspectors for the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 13.

PERFECT SCORES

Browne Middle School

4301 Schanen St.

Gibson Elementary School

5723 Hampshire Rd.

Hicks Elementary School

3602 McArdle Rd.

Kostoryz Elementary School

3602 Panama Dr.

Schanen Elementary School

5717 Killarment Dr.

Yeager Elementary School

5414 Tripoli Dr.

Zavala Elementary School

3125 Ruth St.

Rose Shaw Elementary School

2920 Soledad St.

Sanders Elementary School

4102 Republic Dr.

Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School

1921 Overland Trail

Tuloso-Midway Middle School

9830 La Branch Dr.

Tuloso-Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run

Flour Bluff ISD Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Rd.

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center

617 Purdue Rd.

Flour Bluff Primary School

537 Hustlin Hornet Dr.

Flour Bluff Intermediate School

377 Hustlin Hornet Dr.

Flour Bluff Junior HS

207 Hustlin Hornet Dr.

Flour Bluff HS

2601 Waldron Rd.

Most Precious Blood School

3502 Saratoga Blvd.

Chick-Fil-A

13701 Northwest Blvd

Chipotle Mexican Grill

4938 S. Staples St.

Joe Garza Recreation Center

3204 Highland Ave.

La Tropicana Fruit Delight & More

9802 Leopard St.

Fiiz Drinks, on the corner of Airline and SPID, opened in June 2023. This is their fifth inspection and their 3rd perfect score.

"I think people should come to Fiiz because we have a lot of options. We have purees, we have citrus. You can put cream in it. We have lots of sales. We have about 60 sales for you to choose from," manager Katarina Velasquez said

Velasquez has been the manager here since the place opened a year and a half ago.

She told Kitchen Cops that the owner, Alicia Warnock, is from Utah but just loves the climate and people in the Coastal Bend, which is why she opened her business here.

So congratulations Fiiz Drinks for earning another 100 from health inspectors.

Restaurants that also earned 100’s include:

Long John Silver’s

4831 S Staples St.

Panda Express

4119 S Staples St.

Papa John’s Pizza

13434 Leopard St.

The Sweet Times

13434 Leopard St.

THE B LIST

88

Rockstar Sushi & Hibachi

4101 I-69 Access Rd.

6 violations

- Chicken needs to be stored at bottom of cooler

- Chicken needs to be thawed in cooler or under cool running water-not table top

83

Julian’s BBQ

1818 Baldwin Blvd.

12 violations

- No manager on duty

- Don’t store dirty knives in handwashing sink in kitchen prep area

- Lowest score ever

