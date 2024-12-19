Kitchen Cops for the week of December 9th through 13th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCISD, Tuloso-Midway and Flour Bluff ISD's had most, if not all their campuses earn 100's in inspections by Nueces County Health District inspectors for the week of Dec. 9 through Dec. 13.
PERFECT SCORES
Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen St.
Gibson Elementary School
5723 Hampshire Rd.
Hicks Elementary School
3602 McArdle Rd.
Kostoryz Elementary School
3602 Panama Dr.
Schanen Elementary School
5717 Killarment Dr.
Yeager Elementary School
5414 Tripoli Dr.
Zavala Elementary School
3125 Ruth St.
Rose Shaw Elementary School
2920 Soledad St.
Sanders Elementary School
4102 Republic Dr.
Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail
Tuloso-Midway Middle School
9830 La Branch Dr.
Tuloso-Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run
Flour Bluff ISD Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.
Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center
617 Purdue Rd.
Flour Bluff Primary School
537 Hustlin Hornet Dr.
Flour Bluff Intermediate School
377 Hustlin Hornet Dr.
Flour Bluff Junior HS
207 Hustlin Hornet Dr.
Flour Bluff HS
2601 Waldron Rd.
Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga Blvd.
Chick-Fil-A
13701 Northwest Blvd
Chipotle Mexican Grill
4938 S. Staples St.
Joe Garza Recreation Center
3204 Highland Ave.
La Tropicana Fruit Delight & More
9802 Leopard St.
Fiiz Drinks, on the corner of Airline and SPID, opened in June 2023. This is their fifth inspection and their 3rd perfect score.
"I think people should come to Fiiz because we have a lot of options. We have purees, we have citrus. You can put cream in it. We have lots of sales. We have about 60 sales for you to choose from," manager Katarina Velasquez said
Velasquez has been the manager here since the place opened a year and a half ago.
She told Kitchen Cops that the owner, Alicia Warnock, is from Utah but just loves the climate and people in the Coastal Bend, which is why she opened her business here.
So congratulations Fiiz Drinks for earning another 100 from health inspectors.
Restaurants that also earned 100’s include:
Long John Silver’s
4831 S Staples St.
Panda Express
4119 S Staples St.
Papa John’s Pizza
13434 Leopard St.
The Sweet Times
13434 Leopard St.
THE B LIST
88
Rockstar Sushi & Hibachi
4101 I-69 Access Rd.
6 violations
- Chicken needs to be stored at bottom of cooler
- Chicken needs to be thawed in cooler or under cool running water-not table top
83
Julian’s BBQ
1818 Baldwin Blvd.
12 violations
- No manager on duty
- Don’t store dirty knives in handwashing sink in kitchen prep area
- Lowest score ever