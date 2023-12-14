Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of December 4th through December 8th

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce Elementary
1 Longhorn Dr.

Bishop Primary School
705 W Main St.

Petronila Elementary
2391 Cr 67

Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron

Giovanini's Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua

HEB
4320 S Alameda

McDonald's
1229 Waldron

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
7042 S Staples

Blanche Moore Elem
6121 Durant Circle

Club Estates Elem
5222 Merganser

Dawson Elem
6821 Sanders

Driscoll Elem
315 W Dragon

Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood

Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr

Gibson Elem
5723 Hampshire

Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton

King HS
5225 Gollihar

Kostoryz Elem
3602 Panama

Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood

Mireles Elem
7658 Cimarron

Rose Shaw Elem
2920 Soledad

St. Pius X School & Church
47 St. Pius Dr

The B List

85
London Bar & Grill
1290 Fm 43

8 Violations

85
El Caporal
4450 Greenwood

7 Violations

Low Score

73
Prescott Meat Market
4414 Prescott

13 Violations

-Dented Canned Goods
-Write 'Use By' Date On Left-Over Menudo
-Lowest Score Ever

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

