Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of December 26th through December 29th

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jan 04, 2024
The Perfect Scores

Barefoot Beams
345 N Alister
Port A

Double J Jerky
CC Trade Center

Pretzel World
CC Trade Center

Kinder Care Learning Center
1354 Rodd Field

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin

Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga

Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga

Schanen Elem
5717 Kilarmet

Starbucks
14002 SPID

Subway
3701 Leopard

Premier HS
5130 Kostoryz

The B List

87
Gorditas San Panchos
2833 SPID
5 Violations

Lowest Score Since April 15, 2017

87
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood
9 Violations

The Low Score

New China Cafe
4220 S Port
9 Violations

-Products In Fridge At Wrong Temp
-Rodent Droppings

