Kitchen Cops for the week of December 26th through December 29th

Prev Next KRIS 6 News

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jan 04, 2024

The Perfect Scores Barefoot Beams

345 N Alister

Port A Double J Jerky

CC Trade Center Pretzel World

CC Trade Center Kinder Care Learning Center

1354 Rodd Field Hamlin Middle School

3900 Hamlin Carroll HS

3202 Saratoga Most Precious Blood School

3502 Saratoga Schanen Elem

5717 Kilarmet Starbucks

14002 SPID Subway

3701 Leopard Premier HS

5130 Kostoryz _________________________ The B List 87

Gorditas San Panchos

2833 SPID

5 Violations Lowest Score Since April 15, 2017 87

Popeye's

5009 Greenwood

9 Violations ___________________________ The Low Score New China Cafe

4220 S Port

9 Violations -Products In Fridge At Wrong Temp

-Rodent Droppings

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.