Kitchen Cops for the week of December 26th through December 29th

The Perfect Scores
Barefoot Beams
345 N Alister
Port A
Double J Jerky
CC Trade Center
Pretzel World
Kinder Care Learning Center
1354 Rodd Field
Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin
Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga
Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga
Schanen Elem
5717 Kilarmet
Starbucks
14002 SPID
Subway
3701 Leopard
Premier HS
5130 Kostoryz
_________________________
The B List
87
Gorditas San Panchos
2833 SPID
5 Violations
Lowest Score Since April 15, 2017
87
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood
9 Violations
___________________________
The Low Score
New China Cafe
4220 S Port
9 Violations
-Products In Fridge At Wrong Temp
-Rodent Droppings