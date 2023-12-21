Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of December 11th through December 15th

Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:26:42-05

Perfect Scores

Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline Blvd

Brundrett Middle School
100 Station Port A

Port Aransas Isd
100 Station

West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus

West Oso Jr Hs
5202 Bear Ln

West Oso Hs
754 Flato Road

JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal

Sanders Elementary
4102 Republic

Calk Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft Worth

Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin

Hicks Elementary
3602 Mc Ardle

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron

Flour Bluff Hs
2601 Waldron

Flour Bluff Jr Hs
207 Hustlin’ Hornet

Flour Bluff Primary
537 Hustlin’ Hornet

The B List

83
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga

10 Violations

The Low Scores

81
One Stop Market
3931 Ayers

9 Violations

-Pizza Not Holding At Proper Temp
-No Hot Water

81
Los Altos
3310 S Port

-Lowest Score Ever

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

