Kitchen Cops for the week of December 11th through December 15th

Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 21, 2023

Perfect Scores Texas State Aquarium

2710 N Shoreline Blvd Brundrett Middle School

100 Station Port A Port Aransas Isd

100 Station West Oso Elementary

1526 Cliff Maus West Oso Jr Hs

5202 Bear Ln West Oso Hs

754 Flato Road JFK Elementary

1102 Villarreal Sanders Elementary

4102 Republic Calk Wilson Elementary

3925 Ft Worth Adkins Middle School

2402 Ennis Joslin Hicks Elementary

3602 Mc Ardle Flour Bluff Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Flour Bluff Hs

2601 Waldron Flour Bluff Jr Hs

207 Hustlin’ Hornet Flour Bluff Primary

537 Hustlin’ Hornet _______________________ The B List 83

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga 10 Violations ___________________________ The Low Scores 81

One Stop Market

3931 Ayers 9 Violations -Pizza Not Holding At Proper Temp

-No Hot Water 81

Los Altos

81

Los Altos

3310 S Port -Lowest Score Ever

