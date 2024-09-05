Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of August 26th through 30th

Another new restaurant in Corpus Christi earns first Perfect Score from health inspectors
Kitchen Cops for the week of August 26th through 30th
Perfect Scores

7 Brew
6133 Saratoga

Bourbon Street Candy Company
La Palmera Mall

Chick-Fil-A
13701 Northwest Blvd

Donut World
2317 Ayers

The BWB
7114 Saratoga
November Will Mark Their 4th Year In Business.

Marble Slab
4938 S Staples

Shipley's Donuts
5625 Saratoga

Smoothie King
Freedom Fitness
5513 Saratoga

Subway
11101 Leopard

Montessori School Of Corpus Christi
901 Brawner Pkway

Rooster's Market
2322 Ruth

Emerald Beach Kokomos
1102 S Shoreline

Coles High School
924 Winnebago

Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin

Carroll High School
3202 Saratoga

School Of Science & Technology
3601 Saratoga

The B List

86
Water's Edge Grill
100 N Shoreline
7 Violations

 

