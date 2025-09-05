Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of August 15th through 29th

Perfect Scores

Agua Dulce School
1 Longhorn Dr.

Banquete Elementary School
4339 Fourth St

Banquete Hs
5519 Hwy 44

Calallen East Elementary
3709 Lott

Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornet

Collegiate Hs
101 Baldwin

Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar

Moddy Hs
1818 Trojan Dr

Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson

Ray Hs
1002 Texan Trail

Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton

Montessori School
901 Brawner Pkway

Tuloso Midway Hs
2653 Mc Kinzie

Tuloso Midway Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail

Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run

McGee Intermediate School
4201 Calallen

Del Mar College Early Learning Center
101 Baldwin

Elotes El Regio
1218 Vernon

Nueces County Jail
901 Leopard

Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron

Raising Cane’s
5425 SPID

Seaside Café
169 Seaside Dr

Shipley’s Donuts
5625 Saratoga

Silverado Smokehouse
4522 Weber

Subway
4107 Hwy 77

Charley’s Philly Steaks And Wings
5625 Saratoga

Wing Stop
5821 Weber

Mc Donald’s
1229 Waldron

Coastline Grill
209 Coastline Dr

THE B LIST

Taqueria El Mexicano
5650 Leopard
10 Violations
84

El Charro
4105 Agnes
11 Violations
82

